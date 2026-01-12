Micah Parsons feels he could realistically return Week 3 or Week 4 in 2026

Micah Parsons is targeting a return to play early in the 2026 season, though he admits it’s unlikely to be Week 1.

Having suffered his ACL tear in mid-December, Parsons told reporters on Monday that he’s more likely to be playing in Week 3 or Week 4, which means he’s not trying to start the season on the physically unable to perform list. That would keep him out for at least the first four games.

“I think so far, they say I’m flying [through rehab] — so whatever that means,” Parsons said, via Matt Schneidmann of TheAthletic.com. “But there’s a timing standpoint they want. But I don’t think I’ll be on [PUP], I’ll say that, to start the season. I think lofty, I’d be saying Week 1. But realistically, probably like Week 3, Week 4. Just to make sure and just getting back into football, practicing hard, getting ready to sustain, take my body through what I go through. So, I think it’s just more that.”

Parsons added that he’ll have to get pretty comfortable in practice before he’s able to get back on the field so that he can play as he’s used to playing.

Despite playing 14 games with 13 starts, Parsons was named a first-team AP All-Pro for 2025. He finished the 2025 season with 12.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, and 26 quarterback hits while also registering a pair of forced fumbles and one pass defense.