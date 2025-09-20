Micah Parsons: Focus is on sacking Joe Flacco this week, not facing Cowboys next week

In Week Four, the Packers head to Dallas to face the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football, a showdown for Micah Parsons with the team that traded him away. That will be a very big game, but Parsons has more pressing issues on his mind right now.

Asked if he’s thinking about the Packers-Cowboys game, Parsons told reporters all his thoughts are about this week’s game against the Browns and trying to sack quarterback Joe Flacco.

“Man, really just getting after Flacco. I kind of like the name ‘The Hunter.’ I haven’t had Flacco yet. I need him. I want him. It’s time to go get him,” Parsons said. “I couldn’t be more excited. It’s just about that QB right in front of me. I don’t want to look past him. I need him.”

Parsons hasn’t sacked Dak Prescott yet, either, and if he does so that would be a big moment in his career. But Parsons knows the priority is the quarterback in front of him, and that’s Flacco.