Micah Parsons gets two sacks in first three plays to reach double digits again

Micah Parsons had 13 sacks as a rookie, 13.5 in his second season and 14 last season. He went into today with 9.5, in need of a half sack to extend his double-digit sack streak.

He did it on the first play, sacking Jayden Daniels for a 4-yard loss on the first play.

Parsons celebrated, knowing he joined an elite club. Since sacks became an official stat in 1982, only Reggie White, Derrick Thomas and Dwight Freeney had double-digit sacks in each of their first four seasons.

Parsons didn’t stop there. He sacked Daniels for a 9-yard loss on the third play, forcing a three-and-out.

Trey Lance started for the Cowboys and led them to a field goal drive and a 3-0 lead.