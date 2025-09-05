Micah Parsons is trending toward playing, likely on obvious passing downs

Yes, Packers linebacker Micah Parsons has been limited in practice the past two days with the back injury that became the battleground for his final days in Dallas. No, he’s not expected to miss the game.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Parsons is trending toward playing. He’s currently not expected to require an epidural injection in order to play.

While his workload has yet to be determined, expect Parsons — fundamentally a pass rusher — to play in obvious passing situations against the Lions in an out-of-the gates showdown in what was once known as the “black and blue” division. Anything other than full participation will be less about the injury and more about not knowing the playbook when his assignment is anything other than “get to the quarterback.”

And, yes, the back injury was real. But, no, it wouldn’t have kept him from practicing or playing for the Cowboys, if he had the financial security that came from a long-term contract. He carried the injury risk, and the back condition created enough of a risk of injury to justify not exposing Parsons to an aggravation that could have caused him to miss extended time in a contract year.