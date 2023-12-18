Micah Parsons: Road performance is unacceptable

The Cowboys had a chance to show they are capable of beating a good team on the road on Sunday, but they failed to come through.

A 31-10 loss in Buffalo dropped them to 3-4 on the road this season and those three wins have come against the Giants, Chargers, and Panthers. Two of those teams have fired their head coach and the third will only be attending playoff games if they purchase tickets, so it’s fair to say that the Cowboys have proven to be something less than contenders when they are forced to play outside of AT&T Stadium in Dallas.

Linebacker Micah Parsons wasn’t able to explain why a team that has outscored opponents by 171 points while going 7-0 at home has been unable to perform at the same level once they leave Texas.

“Honestly, it’s just unacceptable at this point,” Parsons said, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “There’s no excuse for it. It’s mind boggling. I don’t understand why we’re not playing well and why we’re not coming together on the road.”

The Cowboys were flying high after routing the Eagles in Week 14, but the Eagles still had the inside track to the NFC East title and that path is even clearer thanks to the loss in Buffalo. That would mean the Cowboys will have to win three road games to make it to the Super Bowl and it will be hard to find anyone who believes they can pull that off in light of what happened against the Bills.