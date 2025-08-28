Micah Parsons sends farewell message to Dallas

Nearly four weeks to the day after linebacker Micah Parsons posted a request for a trade on social media, he has returned to social media with a farewell to the fans of the team that traded him.

Here’s the full content of the message Parsons posted on social media:

“Growing up in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, I was one of the few kids in my neighborhood who cheered for the Dallas Cowboys. Nearly everyone around supported the Eagles, but I always believed in the star. To wear the blue and white at Penn State and then carry those same colors into the NFL as a Cowboy, it was more than a dream, it was destiny.

“From the moment I arrived in Dallas, you embraced me and my family as your own. You made a kid from the east coast feel right at home in Texas. Every time I pulled up to work, every time I stepped onto that field, I felt the weight and pride of representing you. You didn’t just give me a jersey, you gave me a place to belong.

“I never wanted this chapter to end, but not everything was in my control. My heart has always been here, and it still is. Through it all, I never made any demands. I never asked for anything more than fairness. I only asked that the person I trust to negotiate my contract be part of the process.

“This is a sad day, but not a bitter one. I’ll never forget the joy of draft night, the adrenaline of running out of the tunnel, or the brotherhood I shared with my teammates, coaches and the staff who prepared me for every single game. Those memories are mine forever.

“North Texas will continue to be my home in the offseason. I’ll still be here, giving back to the community that gave me so much. And no matter where the next chapter takes me, the bond we’ve built will never break.

“Thank you, Cowboys Nation, for every cheer, every moment, and every ounce of love you showed me. Wearing the star has been the honor of my life.”

And there it is. Parsons takes the high road as he leaves. But don’t fret, Cowboys fans, you’ll see him soon.