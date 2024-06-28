Micah Parsons unhappy with teammate Malik Hooker’s criticism of his podcast

Cowboys teammates Micah Parsons and Malik Hooker are in a beef after Hooker publicly offered unsolicited advice to Parsons.

It started with Hooker questioning Parsons’ devotion to his podcast.

“My advice for Micah would be just make sure we’re all right,” Hooker said on Keyshawn Johnson’s podcast. “Because if we’re at work and and the run game’s terrible, but you’re doing a podcast every week and you know the run game is terrible, then what are you really caring about? Are you caring about the crowd that was watching the podcast or are you caring about the success of our team and the Super Bowl that we’re trying to reach?”

Parsons responded to the clip on a social media post he since has deleted. He expressed disappointment in Hooker for failing to call him on the phone instead of calling him out on a podcast.

“Just wish you said this to me but instead on some podcast! And you got my number family! @MalikHooker24 and you my locker mate!” Parsons wrote, via the Dallas Morning News. “So you coulda said this any day! And you do realize I shoot the podcast on our off day! I why ain’t we talking about everyone preparations and focus.”

Parsons’ podcast, “The Edge with Micah Parsons,” on Bleacher Report was taped on Tuesdays during the season. His role with the company will expand after Parsons was named president of B/R Gridiron, its football subsection.

Parsons is due a contract extension that will make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL, but he is in line behind quarterback Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb for a long-term deal with the Cowboys.