Michael Dunn re-signs with Browns

The Browns are bringing back one of their depth pieces up front.

Cleveland has re-signed offensive lineman Michael Dunn, according to agent David Canter.

Dunn has spent the last three seasons with the Browns. He appeared in six games in 2020 and started Cleveland’s postseason victory over Pittsburgh when multiple players and coaches were out due to COViD-19.

Dunn then appeared in 14 games with two starts in 2021 and eight games with two starts in 2022.

Dunn entered the league as an undrafted free agent back in 2017 with the Rams. He’s also spent time with the Jaguars and Dolphins, though he never appeared in a game for either club.