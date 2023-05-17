 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end
US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end
US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Michael Gallup: My knee was feeling sore last year, and I was thinking too much

  
Published May 17, 2023 01:13 PM

The Cowboys traded Amari Cooper a year ago and re-signed Michael Gallup as their No. 2 receiver opposite CeeDee Lamb. But Gallup wasn’t himself in returning in less than a year from the torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

He caught only 34 passes for 424 yards and four touchdowns in 2022.

The best thing about this year for Gallup is it isn’t last year.

“[Last year] I was thinking too much ,” Gallup said Wednesday, via 105.3 The Fan. “My knee was feeling sore, and it was just different. Last year at this time, I couldn’t walk. It’s different now. I feel springy again. It just feels different. It’s kind of like in the air. I’m smiling every time I walk in that facility.”

Gallup tore his ACL on Jan. 2, 2022, against the Cardinals and underwent surgery Feb. 10, 2022. He missed only three games before returning to action on Oct. 2, nine months after his injury.

Noah Brown ended up as the team’s second-leading wideout last season with 43 catches for 555 yards and three touchdowns. Brown left in free agency, and the Cowboys upgraded with the trade for Brandin Cooks, who caught 57 passes for 699 yards and three touchdowns in 13 games for the Texans last season.

"[Cooks] is just bringing knowledge to the whole group, and we love him in there,” Gallup said. “I ain’t going to lie to you: He has been in there everyday, working, just trying to win. That’s all he wants to do is just win, and he wants to do it as a group. He’s a great addition.”

If Cooks can continue to do what he’s done his entire career, with Gallup can return to the form from 2019-20 when he averaged 63 catches, 975 yards and almost six touchdowns, the Cowboys offense will be formidable.

Gallup said he is “very confident” he can be the player he was before the injury.

Entering the second year of a five-year, $57.5 million deal, Gallup faces a pivotal season in trying to live up to the contract. Finally being fully healthy is a good start.