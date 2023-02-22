Michael Irvin names three witnesses who support his claims

At a time when Marriott apparently is keeping relevant evidence close to the vest, Michael Irvin is putting his cards on the table.

Daniel Kaplan of TheAthletic.com reports that Irvin has named three witnesses in a court filing. They are described as claiming that they witnessed Irvin’s interaction with an unnamed Marriott employee, and that Irvin did not engage in any misconduct.

The employee’s complaint, when passed along to NFL Network, resulted in Irvin being removed from the outlet’s Super Bowl week coverage. Irvin filed a defamation lawsuit against Marriott and the unnamed employee later that week.

The case has been removed from Texas state court to Texas federal court. The fact that Irvin has already submitting paperwork naming witnesses suggests the case is moving forward fairly quickly -- or at least that Irvin’s lawyers are trying to make that happen.