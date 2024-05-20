 Skip navigation
Michael Mayer: Brock Bowers and I will be dangerous, we can both do it all

  
Published May 20, 2024 06:37 AM

Raiders tight end Michael Mayer could have gone two directions with his response to the team’s decision to draft Brock Bowers in the first round this year.

One option would have been to be upset about the team using a premium pick on a tight end a year after drafting Mayer in the second round. The other would be to welcome the addition of a dynamic player who could help the offense hit new heights.

Mayer has chosen the second path. He said at a team event this weekend that “we can both do it all” and that he thinks the pairing will lift the Raiders’ offensive performance across the board.

“Our job is to win ballgames,” Mayer said, via Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “As an offense, we need to score touchdowns. And that’s what we’re going to do to the best of our ability. . . . I think we’re gonna be dangerous. I think we’re gonna gave a great offense.”

The Raiders don’t know who their quarterback will be in Week One at this point, but Aidan O’Connell or Gardner Minshew will have a pair of talented tight ends and wide receiver Davante Adams to throw the ball to come the fall. That should be a plus for the Raiders offense as they try for better results in 2024.