 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_fullcooperintv_251029.jpg
DeJean feels ‘built for any of the three’ DB spots
nbc_pft_dejeanclip_251029.jpg
What DeJean has learned from Fangio with Eagles
nbc_pft_rbsurgewk8v3_251029.jpg
Taylor, Cook, Barkley reestablish RB value

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_fullcooperintv_251029.jpg
DeJean feels ‘built for any of the three’ DB spots
nbc_pft_dejeanclip_251029.jpg
What DeJean has learned from Fangio with Eagles
nbc_pft_rbsurgewk8v3_251029.jpg
Taylor, Cook, Barkley reestablish RB value

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Michael Penix limited in practice but “trending in the right direction”

  
Published October 29, 2025 05:53 PM

The Falcons listed quarterback Michael Penix (knee) and wide receiver Drake London (hip) as limited in Wednesday’s practice.

Coach Raheem Morris said both are considered “day-to-day” and are better than they were last week.

Morris expects to see “more Michael” with the first-team offense this week. Kirk Cousins took most of the reps last week when he started in place of Penix.

Penix said Wednesday he is “feeling good.”

“I feel like I am trending in the right direction,” he said, via Tori McElhaney of the team website.

Penix was limited all of last week and received a questionable designation but was inactive for the game against the Dolphins.

Edge rusher Leonard Floyd (hamstring), wide receiver Casey Washington (back) and defensive lineman Zach Harrison (knee) did not practice on Wednesday.

Wide receiver Darnell Mooney (hamstring), safety Jessie Bates III (knee), tight end Kyle Pitts (ankle), edge rusher Jalon Walker (groin) and cornerback Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring) were limited. Walker and Bowman both missed the past two games.