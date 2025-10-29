Michael Penix limited in practice but “trending in the right direction”

The Falcons listed quarterback Michael Penix (knee) and wide receiver Drake London (hip) as limited in Wednesday’s practice.

Coach Raheem Morris said both are considered “day-to-day” and are better than they were last week.

Morris expects to see “more Michael” with the first-team offense this week. Kirk Cousins took most of the reps last week when he started in place of Penix.

Penix said Wednesday he is “feeling good.”

“I feel like I am trending in the right direction,” he said, via Tori McElhaney of the team website.

Penix was limited all of last week and received a questionable designation but was inactive for the game against the Dolphins.

Edge rusher Leonard Floyd (hamstring), wide receiver Casey Washington (back) and defensive lineman Zach Harrison (knee) did not practice on Wednesday.

Wide receiver Darnell Mooney (hamstring), safety Jessie Bates III (knee), tight end Kyle Pitts (ankle), edge rusher Jalon Walker (groin) and cornerback Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring) were limited. Walker and Bowman both missed the past two games.