 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lacvscin_241115.jpg
Chargers riding hot defense into test vs. Bengals
nbc_pft_gamemanagement_241115.jpg
Game management headlines Commanders vs. Eagles
nbc_pft_eaglesconvo_241115.jpg
Are the Eagles the best team in the NFC?

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lacvscin_241115.jpg
Chargers riding hot defense into test vs. Bengals
nbc_pft_gamemanagement_241115.jpg
Game management headlines Commanders vs. Eagles
nbc_pft_eaglesconvo_241115.jpg
Are the Eagles the best team in the NFC?

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Michael Penix replaces Kirk Cousins with Falcons down 38-6

  
Published November 17, 2024 06:46 PM

Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix has torn the Falcons apart on Sunday, so the NFC South team is using the final minutes of the blowout as a chance to see their first-round quarterback in action.

Michael Penix replaced Kirk Cousins with just over nine minutes left to play and the Falcons trailing 38-6 in Denver. Penix played seven snaps and threw one pass in a loss to the Seahawks earlier this season, but he could see a more playing time in this one if he can pick up some first downs.

Cousins was 18-of-27 for 173 yards and an interception on Sunday. He didn’t have a great game in last Sunday’s loss to the Saints either, but any thoughts of a quarterback change will be tempered by the fact that Atlanta will be 6-5 and in first place in their division when this one is over.

A good showing by Penix could make that something to discuss if the losses keep mounting, however.