Michael Penix replaces Kirk Cousins with Falcons down 38-6

Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix has torn the Falcons apart on Sunday, so the NFC South team is using the final minutes of the blowout as a chance to see their first-round quarterback in action.

Michael Penix replaced Kirk Cousins with just over nine minutes left to play and the Falcons trailing 38-6 in Denver. Penix played seven snaps and threw one pass in a loss to the Seahawks earlier this season, but he could see a more playing time in this one if he can pick up some first downs.

Cousins was 18-of-27 for 173 yards and an interception on Sunday. He didn’t have a great game in last Sunday’s loss to the Saints either, but any thoughts of a quarterback change will be tempered by the fact that Atlanta will be 6-5 and in first place in their division when this one is over.

A good showing by Penix could make that something to discuss if the losses keep mounting, however.