Michael Phelps teaches Ravens players to swim

Last month, several players on the Ravens noted that they don’t know how to swim to make full use of the team’s new pool in their renovated athletic performance facility. Michael Phelps, a 23-time Olympic gold medalist and big Ravens fan, was called in to help.

Phelps visited Ravens training camp this week and worked with the players, many of whom had so little experience in the water that they weren’t comfortable getting in any deeper than they could comfortably stand.

“I didn’t know what I was getting into. I had no idea what their comfort level was,” Phelps told the Ravens’ website. “When I see the guys in there and some of the guys who are literally working on floating and breathing, and they’re focused on paying attention to those details, it shows their vulnerability, especially when they’re uncomfortable. It was a special day. Racing some of the fellas in the 25 [meter]. My son raced some of the guys. It was a great day. I truly hope they learned something, hopefully got some confidence, and hopefully can transition into something else.”

Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith was among several players who thought the lessons from Phelps were beneficial, not only for their use of the team facility but for their lives.

“If I have to swim less than 20 yards, I could survive somehow because I could doggy paddle,” Smith said. “But as far as actually swimming and knowing how to breathe and things of that nature, honestly, it was my first time. It was really cool. It was really solid, some of the lessons they gave me. I feel a little more confident.”

Teaching people to swim has become one of Phelps’ missions since retiring from competitive swimming. The Michael Phelps Foundation promotes learning to swim for drowning prevention, and the mental and physical health benefits of swimming.