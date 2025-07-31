Michael Phelps will teach Ravens players how to swim in the team’s new pool

Michael Phelps is both the owner of 23 Olympic swimming gold medals and a Baltimore native and big Ravens fan, so he’s the man some Ravens players appealed to when they wanted to learn to swim.

The Ravens have installed a new pool in their team facility, but several Ravens players posted a video on social media saying they can’t win and are hoping Phelps will help them.

“Mr. Phelps, we have a problem. Did you know that one in three Ravens cannot swim? We have a solution for you, sir. Come to Ravens training camp and this beautiful aquatic center and teach us how to swim,” the players said in the video.

Phelps answered in a comment on the video, “I got yall!!! Let’s do it!!”

Teaching people to swim has become one of Phelps’ missions since retiring from competitive swimming. The Michael Phelps Foundation promotes learning to swim for drowning prevention, and the mental and physical health benefits of swimming.