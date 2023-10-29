Michael Pittman, Jr. draws $10,927 fine for Tyreek-style deuces

Though shalt not flash the peace sign.

The NFL has made that clear in recent years, primarily with respect to receiver Tyreek Hill. On Sunday, Colts receiver Michael Pittman, Jr. pulled the same maneuver while running to the end zone with a fourth-quarter touchdown against the Browns.

The league has fined Pittman $10,927 for the gesture.

It’s regarded as taunting. That’s something the league has emphasized in recent years, with the goal of preventing the kind of hard feelings that could result in players take shots at other players later in the game.

Whether that works is debatable. What isn’t debatable is that the league will indeed penalize and fine anyone who does it. Whether it’s Tyreek Hill or Michael Pittman, Jr. or anyone else.