Michael Pittman Jr. handling quiet start to the season like a pro

The Colts paid Michael Pittman Jr. as a No. 1 receiver, giving him a three-year, $70 million extension with $46 million guaranteed. Yet, Alec Pierce leads the Colts in receiving yards through three games.

Pittman has had the quietest three-game stretch since his rookie season of 2020.

He has 11 receptions for 88 yards and no touchdowns on a team-high 20 targets. His receptions rank 50th in the league and his yards rank 90th.

“I don’t worry about Pitt,’’ Colts receivers coach Reggie Wayne said, via Mike Chappell of Fox59. “Now, if you’d have asked me that two years ago, then I’ll probably say, ‘Yeah.’ And it’s not because he’s gotten paid. Pitt wants to be the guy no matter what.’’

Pittman, who caught 109 passes for 1,152 yards and four touchdowns last season, has not complained. Pittman admitted, though, that he’s no different than any other featured wideout: He wants the ball.

“Yeah, you have to fight it because if that gets to you, then you start playing bad. You start doing too much,’’ Pittman said. “You’ve got to fight that off and just know that it is a team sport. As long as we win games, it’s good. You have to put [the frustrations] aside. Obviously, we want to do more. Me, I want to do a lot more. But you have to do what you’re asked to do and just be a good teammate.’’