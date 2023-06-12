 Skip navigation
Michael Thomas: Derek Carr has been amazing

  
Published June 12, 2023 06:23 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect the Saints’ controversial move to bring in Jon Gruden and explain why it shows the team is doing everything it can to get the most out of Derek Carr.

After three seasons hampered by injury, Saints receiver Michael Thomas is set to be fully healthy for training camp.

That’s particularly important this year, as the team has a new quarterback in Derek Carr.

Carr told reporters that he and Thomas had just started throwing together last week since Thomas had not been a full participant in the team’s voluntary offseason workouts. But Thomas noted just how impressed he’s been with Carr in and around the team facility.

“Oh, he’s been amazing ,” Thomas said, via Katherine Terrell of ESPN. “Amazing. I can’t wait to play with him and just be out there and execute and create something special with him, a connection, you know? Just like, the way he demands the huddle, the sense of urgency, just the way he handles himself, he’s a pro.

“He’s great for these young guys to see, his demeanor. Just everything, just watching him, from when he gets in the building. Kind of how Drew [Brees] was, you could watch Drew ... you could learn from him, the locker room you could learn from him.”

Thomas also said that he’s developed a solid working relationship with Carr, in large part because, “He wants to win just like I want to win.”

“He’s just very disciplined. He’s on top of his stuff. He came here for a reason,” Thomas said. “That’s the same type of confidence I hear in his voice — he came here for a reason, he came here to win. You can feel the sense of urgency. He loves ball. It’s not hard working with him. ... He tells me what to do, I tell him where I’m going to be, and we’re on the same page. We can execute at a high level.”
The Saints finished last season at 7-10, ranking No. 19 in total yards and No. 22 in points scored. If Thomas can stay healthy and develops a strong rapport with Carr, New Orleans should significantly improve in those categories in 2023.