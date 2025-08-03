Michael Wilson in concussion protocol, Marvin Harrison Jr. trending in right direction

The Cardinals have been practicing without Marvin Harrison Jr. recently and another member of the receiving corps is going to miss some time as well.

Michael Wilson is in the concussion protocol after taking a hit to the head in practice. The hit came when Wilson was diving for a pass and had his head hit the knee of safety Budda Baker, which head coach Jonathan Gannon said was an illustration of why he doesn’t want players diving to make catches in practice.

“I told Mike, I mean it’s unfortunate what happened, but he can’t . . . that’s why I want him to stay up,” Gannon said, via Jonathan Weinfuss of ESPN.com. “I know it’s hard. That’s their instincts to go dive for the ball, but in practice, that can lead to some contact that you don’t want to have happen. So, I don’t fault him, but I don’t want him going to the ground, either.”

Harrison has been sidelined by a sore knee and an illness, but Gannon said, via the team’s website, that he is “trending in the right direction” for a return to practice.