 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_parsonsrequest_250801.jpg
Unpacking Parsons’ trade request from Cowboys
nbc_pft_playoffswalkout_v3_250801.jpg
Players could fulfill contract, sit out postseason
nbc_pft_hofstandards_250801.jpg
Pro Football Hall of Fame could use ‘upper room’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_parsonsrequest_250801.jpg
Unpacking Parsons’ trade request from Cowboys
nbc_pft_playoffswalkout_v3_250801.jpg
Players could fulfill contract, sit out postseason
nbc_pft_hofstandards_250801.jpg
Pro Football Hall of Fame could use ‘upper room’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Michael Wilson in concussion protocol, Marvin Harrison Jr. trending in right direction

  
Published August 3, 2025 08:25 AM

The Cardinals have been practicing without Marvin Harrison Jr. recently and another member of the receiving corps is going to miss some time as well.

Michael Wilson is in the concussion protocol after taking a hit to the head in practice. The hit came when Wilson was diving for a pass and had his head hit the knee of safety Budda Baker, which head coach Jonathan Gannon said was an illustration of why he doesn’t want players diving to make catches in practice.

“I told Mike, I mean it’s unfortunate what happened, but he can’t . . . that’s why I want him to stay up,” Gannon said, via Jonathan Weinfuss of ESPN.com. “I know it’s hard. That’s their instincts to go dive for the ball, but in practice, that can lead to some contact that you don’t want to have happen. So, I don’t fault him, but I don’t want him going to the ground, either.”

Harrison has been sidelined by a sore knee and an illness, but Gannon said, via the team’s website, that he is “trending in the right direction” for a return to practice.