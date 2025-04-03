 Skip navigation
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Mike Edwards returning to Chiefs on one-year deal

  
Published April 3, 2025 01:39 PM

The Chiefs are bringing back a familiar face for their defense.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, safety Mike Edwards is signing with Kansas City on a one-year deal.

Edwards, 28, has spent most of his career with the Buccaneers, and appeared in five games with two starts for the club in 2024.

But he also played for the Chiefs in 2023, winning Super Bowl LVIII. He recorded 51 total tackles, five passes defended, and an interception for Kansas City that season.

Edwards has played 83 games with 30 starts for the Bucs, Chiefs, and Bills. He’s tallied 27 passes defensed with eight picks.