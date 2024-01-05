Mike Evans: Baker Mayfield was throwing the ball great in practice

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield’s return to practice on Thursday earned a strong review from one of his top targets.

Mayfield injured his ribs late in last Sunday’s loss to the Saints and the team has given extra practice reps to Kyle Trask to prepare for the possibility that Mayfield won’t be able to go against the Panthers this Sunday. It doesn’t sound like wide receiver Mike Evans thinks that is going to be necessary, however.

“He was just normal when he was in there. Throwing the ball great. Hitting me in stride a couple times,” Evans said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

Offensive coordinator Dave Canales said Mayfield “ripped a couple of balls down the field and looked OK,” which also bodes well for his chances of quarterbacking the Bucs as they try for a win that will make them division champs for the third straight year.

