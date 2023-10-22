Mike Evans catches 40-yard touchdown pass to draw Bucs even with Falcons

Mike Evans has not had a 100-yard game since Week 2. Today, he already has as many yards as he had either of the past two weeks.

The Buccaneers receiver ran by cornerback A.J. Terrell and caught a 40-yard touchdown from Baker Mayfield. It has the Bucs and Falcons deadlocked at 7-7.

Evans now has two catches for 49 yards and a touchdown. He had four for 49 last week and three for 40 the week before. It was his first touchdown since Week 3, his 11th score against the Falcons and the 85th of his career.

Mayfield has completed 7 of 12 passes for 83 yards.