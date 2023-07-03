 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Boston College v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 29 Matt Salerno, sixth-year receiver, former walk-on
Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022
2023 Wimbledon Men’s Singles Draw, Bracket
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket

Top Clips

nbc_nas_trackhousecele_230702.jpg
Van Gisbergen, Trackhouse celebrate Chicago win
nbc_nas_creditonechi_230702.jpg
SVG win opens NASCAR to new possibilities
nbc_nas_marksgrubbint_230702.jpg
Marks, Grubb celebrate van Gisbergen’s win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Boston College v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 29 Matt Salerno, sixth-year receiver, former walk-on
Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022
2023 Wimbledon Men’s Singles Draw, Bracket
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket

Top Clips

nbc_nas_trackhousecele_230702.jpg
Van Gisbergen, Trackhouse celebrate Chicago win
nbc_nas_creditonechi_230702.jpg
SVG win opens NASCAR to new possibilities
nbc_nas_marksgrubbint_230702.jpg
Marks, Grubb celebrate van Gisbergen’s win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mike Evans confident in Baker Mayfield, Kyle Trask

  
Published July 3, 2023 06:24 AM

Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans has grown accustomed to catching passes from the greatest quarterback in NFL history over the last three years. But he says even after Tom Brady’s retirement, Tampa Bay is going to be just fine at the quarterback position.

Evans said that whether Kyle Trask or Baker Mayfield wins the starting job, he believes the Bucs are in good hands.

Kyle’s improved a lot ,” Evans told Ari Alexander of KPRC. “I’m really impressed with what I’ve seen with Baker. Whoever the quarterback will be, I’m positive they’re going to make the right choice and we’re going to win some games.”

Although the Bucs appear poised to take a step back in 2023, Evans has spoken with confidence this offseason that Tampa Bay may surprise some people.