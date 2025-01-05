Mike Evans: Getting 11th straight 1,000-yard season, tying Jerry Rice means a lot

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield talked about how much he wanted to get wide receiver Mike Evans to 1,000 receiving yards heading into Sunday’s game against the Saints, but it looked like the effort might fall short.

Evans had 80 of the 85 yards he needed to tie Jerry Rice with 11 straight 1,000-yard seasons when runnnig back Bucky Irving scored with 1:51 left in the game. The score put the Bucs up eight points, so there was no guarantee that the Bucs would get the ball back before time expired.

The Bucs defense forced a turnover on downs with 36 seconds left, however, and the Bucs ran a play to get Evans the ball. He picked up nine yards and touched off a celebration that he called “one of the coolest moments” he’s experienced at Raymond James Stadium.

“I was hoping we’d get the stop because I can’t pass up history,” Evans said in his postgame press conference. “Coach Bowles didn’t want to let it pass up. I’m happy they let had me go out there and get that. It’s been hard to do for 11 straight years and to be tied with one of, if not the, greatest receiver of all time, it means a lot to me and my family.”

Hitting 1,000 yards also triggered a $3 million bonus for Evans, who signed a new deal to remain with the Bucs in the offseason. He said he was “probably never going to leave Tampa anyway” and “definitely made the right decision” to stick with the only team he has ever played for in the NFL.