Mike Evans has “mild to moderate” hamstring strain

The results are in on the Mike Evans MRI.

The latest hamstring injury suffered by the future Hall of Fame receiver is, we’re told, “mild to moderate.”

It’s a “little less” than last year’s hamstring injury, which caused Evans to miss three games before returning after a bye. In all, then, it was a four-week injury.

Evans also missed three games in 2019 and one in 2021 with a hamstring injury.

Anyone who has had a hamstring injury knows that it takes time to heal. And when it seems to be healed, it needs even more time to fully heal.

The Buccaneers host the Eagles on Sunday. They hope to have receiver Chris Godwin back for the first time since Week 7 of the 2024 season, when he suffered a serious ankle injury during a Monday night game against the Ravens. They also have rookie first-rounder Emeka Egbuka, who has played very well in his first three NFL games.