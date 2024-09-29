Mike Evans’ touchdown moves him into 12th on the all-time list

The Buccaneers are tearing up the Eagles defense.

Tampa Bay, which had only 223 yards last week in a loss to the Broncos, has driven the ball 79 and 80 yards for touchdowns to open Sunday’s game against the Eagles. They lead Philadelphia 14-0.

Broadcaster and former Bucs quarterback Tom Brady said pregame that Baker Mayfield needed to find star receiver Mike Evans. Mayfield is 12-of-13 for 138 yards and two touchdowns, and Evans has three receptions for 27 yards and a score.

Evans’ 2-yard touchdown moved him into sole possession of 12th place on the NFL’s all-time touchdowns list. He entered the day tied with Raiders receiver Davante Adams, who is out with a hamstring injury.

Evans’ 97 touchdowns is only two behind Don Hutson, who is in 11th place.

Chris Godwin has three receptions for 41 yards, and Trey Palmer caught a 15-yard touchdown.