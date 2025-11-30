 Skip navigation
Mike Jackson: When Matthew Stafford makes HOF speech, I’ll be thinking about the pick six

  
Published November 30, 2025 05:40 PM

Panthers cornerback Mike Jackson had heard enough about Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.

“We just came to play today,” Jackson told reporters after the Carolina win. “All week, guys just kept talking about how great he is, and how [he’s] like Superman with no cape. It was just like, at the end of the day, who’s better today? And we were.”

With the game tied at seven in the first quarter, Jackson undercut a throw from Stafford to receiver Puka Nacua and took it 48 yards for a touchdown.

“He’s a Hall of Famer,” Jackson said. “When he makes that Hall of Fame speech, I’ll be thinking about that pick six.”

For the day, Stafford threw two interceptions — after having two all season and none since Week 3. It resulted in a win that helped Carolina’s shot at a playoff spot, and that knocked the Rams out of the No. 1 spot in the NFC.