Mike Macdonald: As far as I know, Geno Smith is rolling

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith returned to practice on Monday and he should be fine going forward.

Smith missed several practices in a row last week with knee and hip injuries.

But head coach Mike Macdonald told reporters after Monday’s session that it was “great” to have Smith back and the QB should be fine going forward.

“As far as I know, I think he’s rolling,” Macdonald said, via Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune.

Sam Howell and P.J. Walker had been taking the snaps at quarterback with Smith sidelined.

Smith, 33, threw for 3,624 yards with 20 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 2023.