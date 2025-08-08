 Skip navigation
Mike Macdonald: Great to see rookie WR Tory Horton do it in a game setting

  
Published August 8, 2025 07:55 AM

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said this week that fifth-round pick Tory Horton has been “making multiple plays every day” in practice and the wide receiver kept that going in the team’s first preseason game.

Horton caught three passes for 31 yards and a touchdown in Seattle’s 23-23 tie with the Raiders on Thursday night. Horton also returned one punt and Macdonald said after the game that he was pleased to see more of the same from the rookie.

“Yeah, it was great,” Macdonald said, via a transcript from the team. “Then to see him catch the punt was awesome, I’m not sure how long that return was, but that helped us there. Then obviously the touchdown and you just felt him out there in those situations, which was a continuation of what we’re seeing in practice. Great to see it in a game setting.”

Quarterback Drew Lock threw the touchdown to Horton and he said the wideout’s performance was “everything I expected of him to go out and do based on how he’s been performing in training camp.” If that continues over the coming weeks, Horton should be in position to show he can make plays in the regular season as well.