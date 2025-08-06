Seahawks fifth-round WR Tory Horton “making multiple plays every day”

The Seahawks won’t be playing the majority of their starters during Thursday’s preseason game against the Raiders and that will give players further down the depth chart a chance to make an impression.

If things go the same way they have gone at camp, rookie wide receiver Tory Horton will be one of the players making a strong one. The fifth-round pick’s work has drawn rave reviews from many people over the first couple of weeks of camp, including head coach Mike Macdonald.

“I’m seeing the same thing you guys are,” Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said, via the team’s website. “A wise man, Steve Smith Sr., once said, ‘Rookies need to make a play a day to make a name for themselves.’ He’s doing that. He’s making multiple plays every day. So it is great for the Seahawks, great for him, and great competition in the receiver room. We are two weeks in, but let’s keep it rolling.”

Horton had 167 catches for 2,267 yards and 16 touchdowns in his first two seasons at Colorado State, but a knee injury limited his availability and production in 2024. That likely helped the Seahawks nab him in the fifth round and that could turn out to be a big steal when all is said and done.