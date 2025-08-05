Seahawks won’t play most starters in preseason opener

The Seahawks have a new quarterback in Sam Darnold this season, but they won’t be giving him any snaps in their first preseason game.

Head coach Mike Macdonald said at a Tuesday press conference, via John Boyle of the team’s website, that the team will not be playing most of their starters against the Raiders on Thursday. Macdonald said that rookies who could start or play prominent roles like left guard Gray Zabel, safety Nick Emmanwori, and tight end Elijah Arroyo will be exceptions.

Macdonald suggested starters will see action against the Chiefs in the second week of the preseason, so that looks like it will be the first chance to see Darnold pilot the offense in a game.

It will also likely be the only one before the start of the regular season. The Seahawks will have joint practices with the Packers before their final preseason game and many teams sit their starters even without that chance to work against another club at the end of August.