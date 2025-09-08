Mike Macdonald: Jaxon Smith-Njigba made a lot of plays, we’ll see who else shows up

The Seahawks changed offensive coordinators this offseason in hopes of getting more out of the unit, but their first time out of the gate was not what they were hoping to see.

Sunday’s loss to the 49ers saw the offense, which is now run by Klint Kubiak, possess the ball for just over 22 minutes and they were outgained 384-230 by their NFC West rivals. They picked up 124 of those yards on nine completions to wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, but Sam Darnold only completed seven other passes for 26 yards over the course of the afternoon.

In his postgame press conference, Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said the team needs other contributors to reveal themselves.

“Jax made a lot of great plays,” Macdonald said, via a transcript from the team. “There is more opportunity for him out there, which I’m sure he’ll tell you. We’re going to count on everybody. See who else steps up. It’s not the Jax show every snap.”

The Seahawks signed Cooper Kupp to complement Smith-Njigba at receiver, but the former Ram only had two catches for 15 yards in the 17-13 loss. That will have to improve if the Seahawks are going to avoid being on the wrong side of a lot more close games this season.