 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_roto_week4bestbetsjaguars49ersv2_250926.jpg
Jaguars-49ers favors under amid quarterback issues
nbc_pft_jetsconversation_250926.jpg
Glenn’s ‘authenticity’ hasn’t translated to wins
nbc_pft_mikemcdonald_250926.jpg
Macdonald has made Seahawks an elite road team

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_roto_week4bestbetsjaguars49ersv2_250926.jpg
Jaguars-49ers favors under amid quarterback issues
nbc_pft_jetsconversation_250926.jpg
Glenn’s ‘authenticity’ hasn’t translated to wins
nbc_pft_mikemcdonald_250926.jpg
Macdonald has made Seahawks an elite road team

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mike Macdonald runs road record to 9-1

  
Published September 26, 2025 01:07 PM

Thursday night’s win for the Seahawks was the most recent victory away from Seattle.

Under coach Mike Macdonald, it’s becoming a habit.

Macdonald has won nine of 10 road games since taking over in 2024. The only loss as the visiting team happened last September, during a Week 4 Monday night game at Detroit.

Along the way, the Seahawks have won in New England, Atlanta, San Francisco, New York (against the Jets), Arizona (twice), Chicago, L.A. (against the Rams), and Pittsburgh.

Unfortunately, the home performance hasn’t been as solid. Last year, Macdonald’s Seahawks were 3-6 in Seattle. This year, they’re 1-1.

If/when the Seahawks can rediscover a home-field advantage that sets off Geiger counters — and if the road success can continue — they’ll become a force to be reckoned with.