Mike Macdonald runs road record to 9-1

Thursday night’s win for the Seahawks was the most recent victory away from Seattle.

Under coach Mike Macdonald, it’s becoming a habit.

Macdonald has won nine of 10 road games since taking over in 2024. The only loss as the visiting team happened last September, during a Week 4 Monday night game at Detroit.

Along the way, the Seahawks have won in New England, Atlanta, San Francisco, New York (against the Jets), Arizona (twice), Chicago, L.A. (against the Rams), and Pittsburgh.

Unfortunately, the home performance hasn’t been as solid. Last year, Macdonald’s Seahawks were 3-6 in Seattle. This year, they’re 1-1.

If/when the Seahawks can rediscover a home-field advantage that sets off Geiger counters — and if the road success can continue — they’ll become a force to be reckoned with.