Mike Macdonald: There’s a lot to like about Sam Darnold’s fit with Seahawks

Quarterback Sam Darnold easily had the best year of his career in 2024 with the Vikings.

Now the Seahawks are counting on him to continue that strong play in the Pacific Northwest after Darnold signed a three-year deal with the club.

At the annual league meeting in Palm Beach on Tuesday, Seattle head coach Mike Macdonald said “there’s a lot of things to like” about Darnold’s fit with the team.

“Klint [Kubiak] had a previous relationship with him, too, so relying on him as well,” Macdonald said. “You come from all these different angles with people in the building that have worked with him, even all the way back to his USC days. And, really, to a man, first of all, they love the person. They love the leader, the teammate. The film kind of speaks for itself with the accuracy. [He’s] able to push the ball down the field.

“Specifically with us, we move the pocket a little bit now. Sam’s a great thrower on the run and is able to make a lot of plays that way and then on those critical downs in the red zone, third down, especially last year he had such a great year. We’re going to be counting on him to come through in those situations.”

Darnold completed 66.2 percent of his passes for 4,319 yards with 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions for the Vikings last season.