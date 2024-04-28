 Skip navigation
Mike McDaniel after addition of Jaylen Wright: Dolphins running back competition will be “fierce”

  
Published April 27, 2024 08:10 PM

The Dolphins had five running backs on the roster this morning. They added a sixth in round four — Tennessee speedster Jaylen Wright.

What does the presence of Raheem Mostert, De’Von Achane, Salvon Ahmed, Jeff Wilson Jr., Chris Brooks, and Wright mean for the position?

“I think all players benefit,” coach Mike McDaniel told reporters on Saturday. “There’s supreme urgency to do right with the ball if you deserve to have it. Yeah, the competition is fierce. I’m fired up because we have a group of competitors that will satisfy the thirst for them. It will be fierce. Depth comes into question each and every year, so you’re always looking for a full roster.”

The Dolphins traded up to get Wright, who ran a 4.38-second 40-yard dash at the Combine, with the 120th overall pick.

He averaged 7.4 yards per carry in 2023, gaining 1,013 yards on only 137 carries in 12 games.

Mostert had 1,012 last year for Miami, the most on the team. Achane added 800. Then there was a big gap down to Wilson, with 188.