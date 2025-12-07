Mike McDaniel: De’Von Achane was available to return from rib injury

The Dolphins played most of Sunday without running back De’Von Achane, but it doesn’t look like his absence should be a lengthy one.

Achane suffered a rib injury in the first half of the team’s 34-10 win over the Jets and was called questionable to return. He returned to the sideline in the second half while wearing a coat, but did not return to action.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said in his postgame press conference that Achane could have returned to the game, but the lopsided score made that unnecessary. It helped that Jaylen Wright ran for 107 yards after Achane posted 92 on just seven carries in the first half.

The Dolphins have now won four straight games and they’ll face the Steelers in Week 15 as they try for No. 5 in a row.