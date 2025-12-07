 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_officiating_251205.jpg
More steps are needed to improve NFL officiating
nbc_pftpm_playoffimpl_251205.jpg
Cowboys still have path to making playoffs
nbc_pftpm_williamspickens_251205.jpg
Pickens ‘seemed a little disengaged’ against Lions

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_officiating_251205.jpg
More steps are needed to improve NFL officiating
nbc_pftpm_playoffimpl_251205.jpg
Cowboys still have path to making playoffs
nbc_pftpm_williamspickens_251205.jpg
Pickens ‘seemed a little disengaged’ against Lions

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mike McDaniel: De’Von Achane was available to return from rib injury

  
Published December 7, 2025 05:08 PM

The Dolphins played most of Sunday without running back De’Von Achane, but it doesn’t look like his absence should be a lengthy one.

Achane suffered a rib injury in the first half of the team’s 34-10 win over the Jets and was called questionable to return. He returned to the sideline in the second half while wearing a coat, but did not return to action.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said in his postgame press conference that Achane could have returned to the game, but the lopsided score made that unnecessary. It helped that Jaylen Wright ran for 107 yards after Achane posted 92 on just seven carries in the first half.

The Dolphins have now won four straight games and they’ll face the Steelers in Week 15 as they try for No. 5 in a row.