Mike McDaniel: Jalen Ramsey’s surgery went about as well as it could have

While Dolphins defensive back Jalen Ramsey is set to be out until late in the 2023 season after tearing his meniscus, head coach Mike McDaniel took a positive view of the situation on Monday morning.

In his press conference, McDaniel confirmed that doctors did not find any additional damage in Ramsey’s knee during surgery. And McDaniel said that when he spoke to Ramsey, the defensive back was in good spirits.

“I think the surgery went about as well as it could have. So, we’re elated about that,” McDaniel said. “He couldn’t have a better mindset with which to attach this process. He’s immediately [saying], ‘Tell me what the timeline is and I’m gonna beat it by a month.’ What I like about that is, thankfully, we have a training staff that puts the — really does a good job of protecting players against themselves. So I know that he won’t be rushed.

“So that combination of prudence and the player’s aggressiveness for the stuff, I know one thing, when Jalen’s back on the field this year, he’s going to be 100 percent Jalen Ramsey. So, I’m fired up about that. And now as a team, we make sure the team he comes back to does everything they can to be the best version of themselves possible.”

The Dolphins signed Eli Apple to help in the secondary with Ramsey’s injury. But the club will certainly welcome Ramsey’s return whenever he is available.