Mike McDaniel: Jalen Ramsey’s timeline to return to be determined after surgery

Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey left Thursday’s practice with a knee injury and head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed on Friday morning that he will be having surgery to repair a torn meniscus.

That surgery will take place at 1 p.m. ET on Friday and McDaniel said that a timeline for Ramsey to return to action will be determined by doctors after they repair the injury. McDaniel said that he expects Ramsey to be out into the regular season, but did not otherwise speculate on how long the cornerback will be out.

McDaniel said that Ramsey spoke to the team after the injury and told them not to lose confidence because the team’s strength goes beyond one player. McDaniel said that Ramsey’s words “moved a lot of people.”

Ramsey also told his teammates that he will beat any projected recovery timeline, but the Dolphins will have to rely on others at corner until he’s ready to play. McDaniel said that he’s confident in the remaining members of the group and the Dolphins will get to work on making sure they’re all ready on Friday.