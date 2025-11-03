 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_camlittlev2_251103.jpg
Little's record FG highlights Jags win at Raiders
nbc_pft_ramsandninersv2_251103.jpg
Rams, 49ers keep pace in NFC West
nbc_pft_arrowuparrowdown_251103.jpg
Arrow up for Monangai, Lamar; down for ATL offense

Mike McDaniel on Chris Grier’s departure: There’s an emotional toll, but my feelings are irrelevant

  
Published November 3, 2025 02:47 PM

After the Dolphins lost 28-6 to the Ravens last Thursday, there was speculation that the team could fire head coach Mike McDaniel but they wound up making a different move.

They parted ways with General Manager Chris Grier after he spent more than two decades in the organization. During a Monday press conference, McDaniel said Dolphins owner Stephen Ross told him directly of the move on Friday and McDaniel acknowledged it impacted him personally while saying it will not impact the way he does his job.

“I prioritize the idea of not spending any time thinking of things that could happen from that standpoint,” McDaniel said. “I took the information as he delivered it. For me, personally, Chris is a guy I’ve worked with every day since I’ve been here. I’m a human being. Whether it’s football or life things, that’s an emotional toll when you realize that things are going to be different. Having said that, none of my job and what people depend on me for has anything to do with any of my feelings. It is irrelevant.”

The Dolphins made another change on Monday by agreeing to trade edge rusher Jaelan Phillips to the Eagles. That move and any others that could come before Tuesday’s deadline will have an impact on how McDaniel does his job for the rest of the season and his ability to handle the shifts will play into whether he’ll be back for a fifth season in Miami.