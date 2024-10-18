Mike McDaniel “optimistic” about De’Von Achane’s Week 7 availability

It appears Dolphins running back De’Von Achane is likely to be available for Sunday’s game against the Colts.

Achane (concussion protocol) has been a full participant at practice on Wednesday and Thursday. Head coach Mike McDaniel expressed optimism when asked about Achane in his Friday press conference.

“Would I say I’m optimistic? Absolutely,” McDaniel said, via Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald. “But I do not have a crystal ball. Something can happen today.”

Achane has rushed for 183 yards with a touchdown and caught 21 passes for 186 yards with a touchdown in five games so far this season.

McDaniel also noted that safety Jevon Holland (hand) is day-to-day and therefore may not play this week.

“You are trying to get work without making a vulnerable situation worse,” McDaniel said, via Kelly. “We will be very responsible with the long-term vision.”

In his fourth season, Holland has recorded 22 total tackles with a pair of passes defensed and a forced fumble so far this season.

Miami’s full injury report with game statuses will be released later on Friday.