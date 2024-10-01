Mike McDaniel: Performance not close to good enough, everything is on the table to improve

The Dolphins picked up just 184 yards of offense en route to a 31-12 loss to the Titans on Monday night.

Offensive struggles were to be expected with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa out of action and Tyler Huntley making his first start since signing with the team a week ago, but Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said an “abbreviated” playbook didn’t explain why the team had such a hard time on the field.

“I have to look at the tape,” McDaniel said, via a transcript from the team. “There was a tremendous disconnect between preparation and execution. So there was a multitude of contributors to it, I believe, but I have to check the tape out. Bottom line is it doesn’t matter what we’re doing behind the scenes. On the field that’s not even close to good enough, so you just have to go back to the drawing board and assess very critically.”

Tagovailoa is out for at least two more games and the 1-3 Dolphins can’t afford to keep adding losses to the ledger, so it’s no surprise that McDaniel said “everything is on the table” when it comes to improving the team’s offensive production. Given what the last couple of weeks have looked like, it’s fair to wonder whether there’s enough in the cupboard to make a significant difference.

