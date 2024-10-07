 Skip navigation
Mike McDaniel: Tua Tagovailoa set for “expert consultation” this week, “nothing negative” thus far

  
Published October 7, 2024 02:34 PM

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will be on injured reserve for at least two more weeks and the process of getting back on the field will continue this week.

Head coach Mike McDaniel said at a Monday press conference that Tagovailoa will have “some expert consultation” about his concussion in the coming days. With the Dolphins on a bye this week, Tagovailoa will be eligible to practice with the team after their Week Seven game against the Colts. He will remain in the concussion protocol until he does get back on the field because practice work is one of the steps toward being cleared and McDaniel said there’s been no word from any doctors that would rule out a return at that point.

“There’s been nothing negative thus far, but we’re still in the process. We don’t rush that process and we don’t try to do anything that negatively impacts that.” McDaniel said.

This week’s consultations should provide the team with more insight about the likelihood that he will be back on the field later this month.