Mike McDaniel: Zero uncertainty in my belief in Tua Tagovailoa

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has thrown six interceptions in the last two weeks and he’s leading the league with 10 interceptions, but head coach Mike McDaniel says he isn’t wavering in his belief that the quarterback is the right person for the job.

McDaniel said on Monday that Tagovailoa will start against the Falcons in Week 8 and offered another vote of confidence during his Wednesday press conference. McDaniel was asked how things stand between him and the quarterback, and he said that they had a pair of “great” meetings the last two days to go over what’s gone wrong on offense.

“As Tua and I have always operated, I think there’s zero uncertainty with Tua on my conviction in him and my belief in him,” McDaniel said. “I think we’re both very, very eager to do better at our jobs and we’re both very committed and trusting in each other to respond to what is necessary for the team to do better.”

There’s little outside confidence that McDaniel and Tagovailoa are going to come up with ways to significantly change their results in their fourth year together, but there’s also little reason to think that going to Quinn Ewers or Zach Wilson is going do that. That may leave the two men together at the helm of a sinking ship and it appears that McDaniel is content to go down together.