Mike Nolan is the UFL’s coach of the year

Mike Nolan, who served as head coach of the 49ers from 2005 through 2008, has coached the Michigan Panthers for the past two years. He has been named the first UFL coach of the year.

The Panthers went 4-7 last year in the final season of the USFL. In 2024, the Panthers improved to 7-3.

The Panthers finished third in total offense and third in total defense. They had the No. 1 rushing defense and the No. 2 rushing offense.

At one point, the Panthers won five games in a row. They finished the regular season with a loss at Birmingham.

The Panthers will return to Alabama to face the Stallions for a berth in the UFL Championship. The winner will face the winner of the San Antonio-St. Louis game.

Nolan had a record of 17-36 with the 49ers. He was hired by the Panthers after two years out of coaching.