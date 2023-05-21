Mike Onwenu not ready for Patriots’ OTAs after ankle surgery

Patriots right guard Mike Onwenu had a good season in 2022, but it had a bad ending. And now it’s affecting him into 2023.

Onwenwu suffered an ankle injury in the fourth quarter of the final game of the season, and he had offseason ankle surgery and isn’t expected to be on the field during voluntary Organized Team Activities, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN.

The final six snaps of the final game were the only offensive snaps Onwenwu didn’t play last season, and the Patriots will hope that Onwenwu can make a full recovery in time to be that reliable again this season.

The Patriots selected Onwenwu in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL draft, and he has exceeded expectations. He’s heading into fourth and final season of his rookie contract, and a good year in 2023 could earn him a big second contract next year.