Mike Pereira wants the tush push to stay put

The tush push continues to be the focal point of much discussion and debate. Former NFL executive V.P. of officiating Mike Pereira has chimed in.

“First of all, I don’t wanna see a play banned that has that name,” Pereira said in a video posted on social media by the NFL on Fox. “I love the name tush push. And I really don’t see a logical reason why it should be. The injury data is not really there. Because you can’t stop it, so let’s get rid of it? I don’t like it. I like the play, and I hope it stays.”

Coincidentally (or perhaps ironically; I never know when to use it), it was Pereira who initially flagged the possibility of a fresh run at banning the play, following the NFC Championship between the Commanders and the Eagles.

During the game, Washington repeatedly jumped offside at the goal line, surrendering half the distance from inside the one. Eventually, referee Shawn Hochuli warned the Commanders that another violation would be deemed a palpably unfair act, and that the Eagles would be awarded a touchdown.

“To think that any play in a game led to what a referee could do, which is actually award a score without a play,” Pereira said in the days after the Eagles’ victory. “I mean when you get to that — called a ‘palpably unfair act,’ which I’d been waiting for 15 years to say on air. I was so excited. I almost spit it out right away. But I think with the ugliness of that, they’ll take a further look at it. But again, it’s going to evolve around injury data. If there’s been injuries from it, there is a chance that it could get [eliminated].

“I think it’ll continue being looked at, [and] maybe at somewhere down the road making a change.”

As Pereira said, there is no injury data. (In the new video, he said it’s “not really there.” Actually, it’s not there at all.)

The goalposts have moved as to the opposition to the play. First, it was safety. Then, it was aesthetics. The current straw man seems to be that it’s difficult to officiate. (And, apparently, it is.)

Still, much of the perception has been that, because other teams can neither stop it nor perfect it, they want to take it away.

In May, 22 teams voted to do so. That’s more than 68 percent of the league’s teams. With two more votes, it’s gone.

Before the season started, one source with extensive knowledge of the debate explained that the debate will not resurface in 2026 if the play has an “unremarkable” 2025 season. So far, it’s been fairly remarkable for the tush push.

The issue will hinge on the overall vibe regarding the play after the confetti settles at Super Bowl LX. Will there be another situation like the one that played out in the NFC Championship? Will there be injury data? Will Eagles linemen continue to leave early without penalty?

Will other teams figure out how to stop it? Will other teams figure out how to use it? Will the Eagles’ variation to the play (including the one used in Tampa on Sunday) make the play more interesting?

Will the Eagles win the Super Bowl again?

Each of those questions will influence whether the league office attempts to nudge 22 to 24.