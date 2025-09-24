 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tombradyconflict_250924.jpg
Brady sends newsletter on being owner, broadcaster
nbc_pft_cjgardnerjohnson_250924.jpg
What’s next for Gardner-Johnson after release?
nbc_pft_briancallahan_250924.jpg
Callahan giving up play-calling duties is red flag

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tombradyconflict_250924.jpg
Brady sends newsletter on being owner, broadcaster
nbc_pft_cjgardnerjohnson_250924.jpg
What’s next for Gardner-Johnson after release?
nbc_pft_briancallahan_250924.jpg
Callahan giving up play-calling duties is red flag

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mike Tomlin: Aaron Rodgers “certainly has been” what we expected

  
Published September 24, 2025 09:51 AM

The Steelers have started the season 2-1 with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback and Pittsburgh will be featured for an international audience this weekend when the club plays Minnesota in Dublin.

Pittsburgh currently ranks No. 12 in points scored with 72. But the club is No. 30 in yards, averaging 247 per game.

Rodgers noted after Sunday’s win over the Patriots that he didn’t feel he played well in the 21-14 victory. But when asked about those comments in his Tuesday press conference, head coach Mike Tomlin said Rogers “certainly has been” what he expected coming into the year.

“[N]ot only in terms of his play, but in terms of his relationship with the game. How he interacts with teammates, how he loves the preparation process,” Tomlin said, via transcript from the team. “All those things have been double thumbs up, so it’s reasonable to expect the in-stadium performance to mirror that.

“He may be disappointed with how he played last week, but we had an opportunity this week to do something about it. Just watching him day to day, there is not a high level of concern in terms of outcome being what we and he desire.”

So far this season, Rodgers has completed 65.1 percent of his passes for 586 yards with seven touchdowns and three interceptions.