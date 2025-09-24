Mike Tomlin: Aaron Rodgers “certainly has been” what we expected

The Steelers have started the season 2-1 with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback and Pittsburgh will be featured for an international audience this weekend when the club plays Minnesota in Dublin.

Pittsburgh currently ranks No. 12 in points scored with 72. But the club is No. 30 in yards, averaging 247 per game.

Rodgers noted after Sunday’s win over the Patriots that he didn’t feel he played well in the 21-14 victory. But when asked about those comments in his Tuesday press conference, head coach Mike Tomlin said Rogers “certainly has been” what he expected coming into the year.

“[N]ot only in terms of his play, but in terms of his relationship with the game. How he interacts with teammates, how he loves the preparation process,” Tomlin said, via transcript from the team. “All those things have been double thumbs up, so it’s reasonable to expect the in-stadium performance to mirror that.

“He may be disappointed with how he played last week, but we had an opportunity this week to do something about it. Just watching him day to day, there is not a high level of concern in terms of outcome being what we and he desire.”

So far this season, Rodgers has completed 65.1 percent of his passes for 586 yards with seven touchdowns and three interceptions.