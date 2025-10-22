Mike Tomlin: Aaron Rodgers has been fired up every week, I imagine this week will be the same

The Week 8 matchup between the Steelers and Packers will likely carry some extra emotional weight for Pittsburgh’s No. 8.

Aaron Rodgers spent 18 seasons with Green Bay and will face the team for the first time on Sunday Night Football.

We’ll see what Rodgers has to say about the contest. But during his Tuesday press conference, head coach Mike Tomlin said he hasn’t necessarily gotten a sense of the magnitude of the matchup from the veteran quarterback.

“Aaron has been at it a long time,” Tomlin said, via transcript from the team. “He’s got an awesome relationship with this game. I haven’t been with him for a long time, but he’s been fired up every single week. I imagine it’s going to be the same.

“I imagine some external things are going to make more out of it than it is for him. He’s playing and playing to win. That’s what he does. That’s kind of my perspective on it.”

Generally this year with Rodgers, Tomlin said he’s noticed Rodgers’ unique habits and unique relationships with the sport that he anticipated in many ways.

“I’ve been in this thing long enough you don’t stumble into 20-plus years of service in this business,” Tomlin said. “It still doesn’t make it less impressive, his day to day, what he’s willing to do. He’s been in the building all day today. He loves it. It’s who he is. He loves the process. He loves to talk ball. He loves to educate his teammates to get on the same page. He doesn’t tire in terms of seeking resolution to issues.

“There’s a lot of good things about him other than obviously his physical talents and skills that have been really impressive. Again, as I mentioned, not that I’m shocked by it, but it’s still highly appreciated.”

In six games this season, Rodgers has completed 68.6 percent of his passes for 1,270 yards with 14 touchdowns and five interceptions.