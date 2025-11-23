 Skip navigation
Referee Hill carted off during Bills vs. Texans
Wild finish caps off Texans' win over Bills
Sanders, Jones must show something in Week 12

J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Mike Tomlin anticipates Aaron Rodgers playing in Week 13

  
Published November 23, 2025 05:09 PM

The Steelers don’t expect quarterback Aaron Rodgers to miss another game with his fractured left wrist.

Rodgers was listed as questionable to play after returning for limited practices on Thursday and Friday. Head coach Mike Tomlin told CBS that Rodgers would miss the game a couple of hours before kickoff and said after the Steelers’ 31-28 loss to the Bears that he made the decision to go with Mason Rudolph on Saturday.

Tomlin also said at his press conference that he thinks Rodgers will be ready to play against the Bills next Sunday.

“I anticipate him being ready for next week,” Tomlin said. “It was a prudent decision to make. Certainly it was a fluid week for him, a fluid week for Mason in terms of reps and so forth. I think it’ll be in our rear view as we move forward. I’m hopeful of that.”

Thanks to the loss and the Ravens’ win, the Steelers are now out of first place in the AFC North. We’ll see if Rodgers’ return to action can nudge them back ahead of Baltimore before the year is out.