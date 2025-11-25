Mike Tomlin has “great optimism” Aaron Rodgers will return this week

It sounds like Aaron Rodgers will only be sidelined for one week with his left wrist fracture.

In his Tuesday press conference, head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters that he’s optimistic about Rodgers playing in the Week 13 matchup with the Bills.

“Aaron, obviously, worked his tail off to get to us last week,” Tomlin said. “But as I mentioned over the course of the weekend, it was the prudent and appropriate decision [to sit him]. We’ll start this week with great optimism, although we certainly will limit him in the early portions of the week, provide opportunities for the other quarterbacks while preserving him. But, again, we’re comfortable with the general trajectory.

“But I’ll keep you updated. And his level of participation and the quality of participation over the course of the week will be the greatest indicator.”

Rodgers has completed 66.4 percent of his passes this season for 1,969 yards with 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Mason Rudolph started last week’s loss to the Bears, completing 24-of-31 throws for 171 yards with a touchdown, an interception, and a lost fumble.

Tomlin also noted offensive tackle Broderick Jones and defensive tackle Derrick Harmon are both out for Week 13. The Steelers are optimistic about linebacker Alex Highsmith’s return this week.

Receiver DK Metcalf, cornerback Joey Porter Jr., and receiver Ben Skowronek will all be monitored during the week to determine their availability.